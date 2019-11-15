1h ago
Report: QB Brissett to return Sunday vs. Jags
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing last week's game with a knee injury.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Dolphins 16, Colts 12
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing last week's game with a knee injury.
In his place, the Colts turned to Brian Hoyer under centre and the results weren't pretty as he threw three interceptions en route to a loss to the Miami Dolphins.
In eight games so far this season, Brissett has 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions to go along with a completion percentage of 64.8. As a starter, Brissett is 5-3 on the season.
Following their battle with the Jags in Week 11, Indianapolis will take on the Texans in Houston the following week.