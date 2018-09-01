2h ago
Report: Raiders agree to deal Mack to Bears
TSN.ca Staff
The Oakland Raiders have an agreement in place to trade defensive lineman Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The teams are still working through the details of the trade.
Mack did not report to training camp with the Raiders and has been holding out for a new contract.
The 27-year-old has been one of the NFL’s best defensive players since breaking into the league in 2014 as a fifth overall pick with the Raiders.
He has appeared in all 16 games each season he’s been in the NFL and had a career high 15 sacks in 2015.
Mack was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.