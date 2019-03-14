Veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson has been cut by Oakland Raiders after just one season with the club, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The move comes on the heels of the Raiders first acquiring star wideout Antonio Brown in recent a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and then signing fellow receiver, Tyrell Williams in free agency.

The 33-year-old Nelson recorded just 739 yards and three touchdowns on 63 receptions during the 2018 season with the Raiders. The campaign marked the second straight year that Nelson failed to put up at least 1000 yards receiving.

The Raiders signed Nelson to a two-year contract ahead of the 2018 season. Prior to that, he spent the first nine of his 10 career seasons with the Green Bay Packers.