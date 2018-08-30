There's no shortage of interest in Oakland Raiders holdout Khalil Mack around the league, but it appears the current price is scaring off suitors.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Raiders have received several calls on Mack in recent days, but are "giving the impression" they want at least two first-round picks in return for the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year.

Mack has been holding out as he looks for a big money contract extension from the Raiders. Reports indicate negotiations have been largely at a standstill throughout the off-season and Mack is now likely to miss regular season games.

The 27-year-old currently is scheduled to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Mack finished last season with 51 tackles and 10.5 sacks, and is just one year removed from being named the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

In four seasons with the Raiders, the fifth overall selection in the 2014 Draft has 231 tackles and 40.5 sacks.