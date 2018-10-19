Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will be out at least a month because of a groin injury, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders are on a bye this week with Lynch's injury confirmed by an MRI, according to Rapoport, who added the Injured Reserve is a strong possibility for the veteran running back.

In six games with the Raiders this season, Lynch has 90 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns on the ground this season. The team is expected to go with a combination of veteran Doug Martin and third down running back Jalen Richard moving forward.