The Oakland Raiders have released cornerback David Amerson, according to a report from ESPN.

Amerson, 26, was due to make $5.5 million next season.

The Raiders have cut veteran CB David Amerson, per league source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 5, 2018

After the Raiders claimed him off waivers from Washington in 2015, Amerson shined and earned himself a four-year, $33.9 million contract.

The North Carolina State product never lived up to the deal however, and missed the final nine games of last season with a foot injury.

The move is the first made with new head coach Jon Gruden in charge of the Raiders.