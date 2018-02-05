1h ago
Report: Raiders release CB Amerson
TSN.ca Staff
The Oakland Raiders have released cornerback David Amerson, according to a report from ESPN.
Amerson, 26, was due to make $5.5 million next season.
After the Raiders claimed him off waivers from Washington in 2015, Amerson shined and earned himself a four-year, $33.9 million contract.
The North Carolina State product never lived up to the deal however, and missed the final nine games of last season with a foot injury.
The move is the first made with new head coach Jon Gruden in charge of the Raiders.