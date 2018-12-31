Wide receiver Michael Crabtree's tenure with the Oakland Raiders could come to a close after Sunday's game with the Los Angeles Chargers, reports Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The team is set to move on from the mercurial 30-year-old Dallas native.

Gehlken reports that the feeling is Crabtree's talent doesn't outweigh his "baggage."

Taken with the 10th overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech by the San Francisco 49ers, Crabtree is in the second year of a four-year, $34 million extension signed with the team in 2015. If the team were to release Crabtree, no dead money will be held against the Raiders' cap. He is owed $7 million in salary for 2018.

Crabtree's production has been streaky in 2017, but that can be said of much of the Raiders' offence.

After six touchdowns in his first six games of the season, Crabtree has two since. In 13 games this season, Crabtree has 601 yards receiving on 56 catches. He's set to finish the year well below his 1,003 receiving yards in 2016.

Crabtree received a two-game suspension for a Week 12 incident against the Denver Broncos in which he punched cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and was involved in a dust-up with Aqib Talib. The suspension was cut to a single game upon appeal.

Over his nine-year career (the first six with the Niners and last three with the Raiders), Crabtree has recorded 577 receptions for 6,853 yards and 51 touchdowns.