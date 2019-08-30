Canadian veteran tight end Luke Willson will reportedly soon be looking for a new team.

As teams around the NFL trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of Saturday's mandatory 4.p.m. et deadline, the Oakland Raiders have decided to release Willson, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The 29-year-old Willson signed with the Raiders in the off-season.

Oakland is keeping three TEs, so that didn’t leave room for Luke Willson, who is a solid combo player. Would think he will find work in short order for a team in need. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2019

The native of Windsor, Ont., entered the NFL after being drafted in the fifth round (158th overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Seahawks, which includes the team's Super Bowl win during the 2013 campaign, before playing with the Lions last season.

Willson has recorded 102 receptions for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns over his six-year career.