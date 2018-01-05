The Oakland Raiders are making a long-term commitment to Jon Gruden.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders are giving Gruden a 10-year contract which is expected to be worth roughly $100 million for Gruden to return to the sidelines. The 10-year term would tie the longest coaching contract in NFL history with Tom Landry (Dallas Cowboys, 1964) and Jimmie Johnson (Dallas Cowboys, 1989).

Steve Corkran of the Raiders Snake Pit was first with the news of Gruden's return.

Gruden, currently a Monday Night Football analyst, coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, winning AFC West titles in his last two seasons. He went on to win Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.

The 54-year-old native of Sandusky, OH has been out of the coaching ranks since the conclusion of the 2008 season. Gruden holds an all-time mark of 95-81 over 11 seasons with the Raiders and the Bucs and is 5-4 in the playoffs.

The Raiders fired head coach Jack Del Rio on Sunday at the conclusion of the team's 6-10 season in which they missed the postseason and finished third in the AFC West.