Chucky is heading back to town.

The Oakland Raiders will hold a press conference on Tuesday where it is expected the team will reintroduce Jon Gruden as its head coach. Steve Corkran of the Raiders Snake Pit was first with the news.

Gruden, currently a Monday Night Football analyst, coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, winning AFC West titles in his last two seasons. He went on to win Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.

The 54-year-old native of Sandusky, OH has been out of the coaching ranks since the conclusion of the 2008 season. Gruden holds an all-time mark of 95-81 over 11 seasons with the Raiders and the Bucs and is 5-4 in the playoffs.

The Raiders fired head coach Jack Del Rio on Sunday at the conclusion of the team's 6-10 season in which they missed the postseason and finished third in the AFC West.