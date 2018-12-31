The Oakland Raiders could be dipping into their past and trying to make a splash with their next head coaching hire.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are preparing to pursue former coach and current Monday Night Football analyst Jon Gruden as their next head coach.

The Raiders could reportedly offer Gruden an ownership stake in the team as part of an offer that the ESPN report suggests Gruden will be tempted to accept.

Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998-2001, leading them to an overall record of 30-18 with two playoff experiences. After Gruden was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his assistant Bill Callahan led the Raiders to the Super Bowl with Gruden’s team in 2002, ironically losing to Gruden and the Bucs.

Gruden has been out of coaching since 2008 and while there have been rumours he would return to coaching ever since, Schefter suggests this particular year could be different.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Gruden has been reaching out to potential assistants, including former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon, who was Gruden’s QB with the Raiders during his coaching tenure there.

Current Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio signed a four-year contract extension ahead of this season and could remain with the team if their pursuit of Gruden falls short.