39m ago
Report: Rams CB Peters could miss 2-4 weeks
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Chargers 23, Rams 35
The Los Angeles Rams could be without cornerback Marcus Peters for the next 2-4 weeks, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport reported Peters suffered a calf strain in the team's 35-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. He will have an MRI on Monday to confirm the injury but the team believes at this point there is no structural damage, per Rapoport.
Peters was one of the Rams' high profile additions this off-season - the team acquired him alongside a sixth round draft pick in exchange for a second and fourth round draft pick - and had four tackles and an interception in three games so far this season.