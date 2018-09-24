The Los Angeles Rams could be without cornerback Marcus Peters for the next 2-4 weeks, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Rams CB Marcus Peters is believed to have suffered a calf strain that could put him out for 2-4 weeks, I’m told. His MRI to confirm is this morning, but the initial tests show no structural damage. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2018

Rapoport reported Peters suffered a calf strain in the team's 35-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. He will have an MRI on Monday to confirm the injury but the team believes at this point there is no structural damage, per Rapoport.

Peters was one of the Rams' high profile additions this off-season - the team acquired him alongside a sixth round draft pick in exchange for a second and fourth round draft pick - and had four tackles and an interception in three games so far this season.