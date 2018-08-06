It doesn't look like Aaron Donald is going to be back with the Los Angeles Rams anytime soon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Donald would have to report to Rams' camp by Tuesday to make sure 2018 counts as an accrued season and he wouldn't be a restricted free agent next off-season, but he has no plans to rejoin the team by the deadline, nor anytime soon.

Donald is scheduled to make about $6.9 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract, but multiple reports indicate that he is seeking a record-setting deal that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that he would be "very surprised" if Donald reported to camp by Tuesday.

"Ultimately, I wish him all the best," teammate Ndamukong Suh said last Friday after practice at UC Irvine. "He deserves more than what I got, so I'll kind of leave it at that."

Last season, Donald had 41 combined tackles to go along with 11 sacks on his way to capturing defensive player of the year honours.

The Rams will open the pre-season Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.