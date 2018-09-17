The Los Angeles Rams don't believe kicker Greg Zuerlein's injury will be long-term, and the plan for now is to not put him on injured reserve, according to a report fron NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

At this point, the plan is not to put K Greg Zuerlein on Injured Reserve, which would indicate it’s not a long-term injury. https://t.co/Pq6uJJETl1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

Mike Garafolo, also from NFL Network, reported the team isn't sure how long Zuerlein will be out, and the team will sign Sam Ficken to fill in for the injured veteran.

Zuerlein injured his groin in the team's 34-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, with punter Johnny Hekker filling in and making a 20-yard field goal and extra point.