Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be out for the season with a torn ACL, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed in a report.

Kupp injured his knee in the fourth quarter of the Rams' 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks on a non-contact play. Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game Kupp's injury "doesn't look good right now."

In his second season with the Rams, Kupp has 40 receptions for 566 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.