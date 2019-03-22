1h ago
Report: Rams matching offer sheet for RB Brown
TSN.ca Staff
Riddick: Matthews will help Rams' pass rush if he's healthy
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Los Angeles Rams will match the two-year, $3.25 million offer sheet for restricted free agent running back Malcolm Brown, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Brown signed the offer sheet with the Detroit Lions, but the Rams will keep the 25-year-old, giving him a $100K signing bonus and $1 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.
Brown has spent all four years of his career with the Rams, and finished last season with 43 rushes for 212 yards and five receptions for 52 yards.