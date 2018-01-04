The market for free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain appears to be heating up, as the Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers are showing increased interest in him.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported on the Brewers interest on Thursday and later in the day ESPN's Jerry Crasnick said the Rangers were "ramping up" their efforts to acquire the 2015 all-star.

The #Rangers have ramped up their pursuit of free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain, says a source. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 4, 2018

Cain batted .300, with a .363 OBP, 15 home runs, 49 RBI, and 26 stolen bases in 2017 for the Kansas City Royals and is considered one of the top free agents on the market.

The Rangers could use Cain to replace Carlos Gomez in the outfield if he leaves as a free agent. The Brewers have a crowded outfield with Keon Broxton, Domingo Santana, and Ryan Braun.

The 31-year-old Cain has been connected to the Toronto Blue Jays as well this off-season.