Jeff Banister's tenure with the Texas Rangers could be coming to its end.

Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the club is considering parting ways with the 2015 American League Manager of the Year at season's end.

Banister is in his fourth season in charge of the club and is under contract for 2019.

The Rangers currently sit dead last in the AL West with a mark of 64-88, 31 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros.

The Rangers made back-to-back playoff appearances under Banister in 2015 and 2016, winning the AL West title in both seasons, but were bounced in the AL Divisional Series both years by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sources tell Wilson that there have been communication issues between Banister and his players over the course of his tenure including a lack of clarity on when certain players were to receive off-days.

Since coming over from the Pittsburgh Pirates where he served as bench coach, Banister has compiled a record of 325-313 (.509) as a manager.