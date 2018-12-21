Jurickson Profar is on the move.

Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports the Texas Rangers have dealt the 25-year-old infielder to the Oakland Athletics. The move is part of a three-way deal that also involves the Tampa Bay Rays.

The trade of Jurickson Profar from Texas to Oakland is part of a three-way deal that includes the Tampa Bay Rays, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. The A’s will send prospect Eli White to the Rangers and the 38th overall pick in the 2019 draft, plus RP Emilio Pagan, to TB. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2018

The Rangers receive 24-year-old infield prospect Eli White and left-handed pitcher Brock Burke, while the Rays receive pitching prospect Emilio Pagan and the 38th overall selection in the 2019 draft.

The Rays will send lefty Brock Burke, a favorite among scouts, to Texas. At least three other minor leaguers are involved, sources tell Yahoo Sports, but the core deal: Jurickson Profar to the A’s, Brock Burke and Eli White to the Rangers, 38th pick and Emilio Pagan to the Rays. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2018

Profar hit .254 last season with 20 home runs, 77 runs batted in and an OPS of .793 in 146 games.

A native of Curacao, Profar is a former Baseball America No. 1 prospect, but has yet to live up to the early promise and missed all of 2014 and 2015 with injury.

But 2018 was Profar's best as a pro.

In 352 games over five seasons with the Rangers, Profar has batted .240 with 32 HR and 130 RBI and an OPS of .708.

Pagan, 27, appeared in 55 games for the A's last season, going 3-1 with a 4.35 earned run average and WHIP of 1.194 over 62.0 innings pitched. A native of Simpsonville, SC, Pagan spent 2017 with the Seattle Mariners.

Burke, 22, finished up his season in Double-A with the Rays' affiliate Montgomery Biscuits. He was 9-6 in 22 starts between Single and Double-A with an ERA of 3.08 and a WHIP of 1.223 over 137.1 IP.

White spent last season with the Double-A Midland RockHounds of the Texas League. He hit .306 with nine HR, 55 RBI and an OPS of .838 in 130 games.