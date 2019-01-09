Why are the Jays not at least going to make Harper an offer?

The Texas Rangers and right-handed starter Shelby Miller have agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that Miller can earn up to an additional $3 million in performance bonuses on top of his $2 million base salary.

Miller underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and missed 10 weeks last season because of elbow inflammation. He was non-tendered by the Arizona Diamondbacks after pitching just 38 innings over the course of the last two seasons.

Miller is looking to recapture his form from a few seasons ago, when he pitched to an earned run average of 3.27 in 561.2 innings from 2013 to 2015.

He began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Atlanta Braves in a deal involving Jason Heyward. Miller was then traded again the following year, this time to the D-Backs, with former No. 1 overall pick Dansby Swanson heading back to the Braves.

The 28-year-old Miller is a native of Houston.