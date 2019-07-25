Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo will undergo surgery to repair a broken hamate bone, according to Levi Weaver of the Athletic.

Gallo was removed from the Rangers' Tuesday night game because of discomfort in his right wrist.

An MRI on Wednesday was inconclusive, but a meeting with a hand specialist on Thursday revealed he would need surgery.

Weaver is also reporting that the timeline for recovery from this surgery is three to six weeks, although it takes hitters some time to get their swing back to normal once returning.

Through 70 games this season Gallo has 22 home runs, 49 RBI and is hitting a career high .253.