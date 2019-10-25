New York Rangers 2018 first-round pick Vitali Kravtsov has decided to exercise his European Assignment Clause, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.

Friday was the first day Kravtsov could exercise the clause and Brooks reports the 19-year-old is signing a one-year contract with his former team, Chelyabinsk Traktor of the KHL. Brooks notes the Rangers could still recall Kravtsov any time this season.

Rangers could recall him at any time this season. Assignment clause is for this year only. Kravtsov played one game with AHL Wolf Pack with one assist, was scratched second game of season and benched for long stretches of two other matches. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) October 25, 2019

Kravtsov, selected ninth overall in 2018, had one assist in five games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack this season after failing to make the Rangers out of training camp.

The Russian winger posted eight goals and 21 points in 50 games with Chelyabinsk last season.