2h ago
Report: Rangers' Kravtsov returns to KHL
New York Rangers 2018 first-round pick Vitali Kravtsov has decided to exercise his European Assignment Clause, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Friday was the first day Kravtsov could exercise the clause and Brooks reports the 19-year-old is signing a one-year contract with his former team, Chelyabinsk Traktor of the KHL. Brooks notes the Rangers could still recall Kravtsov any time this season.
Kravtsov, selected ninth overall in 2018, had one assist in five games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack this season after failing to make the Rangers out of training camp.
The Russian winger posted eight goals and 21 points in 50 games with Chelyabinsk last season.