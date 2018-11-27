Jesse Chavez is returning to the Texas Rangers

Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports the veteran reliever has signed a two-year agreement with the club in the neighbourhood of $8 million. Chavez signed with the Rangers last offseason before being dealt to the Chicago Cubs in July.

Sources: Right-hander Jesse Chavez and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a two-year deal in the $8 million range. @Feinsand had the sides close on a deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2018

Chavez, 35, appeared in a combined 62 games last season with the Rangers and Cubs, posting a 5-2 mark with an earned run average of 2.55 and a WHIP of 1.059 in 95.1 innings pitched, but starred upon moving to the National League. In 32 appearances with the Cubs, Chavez was 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA and a 0.795 WHIP in 39.0 IP.

A native of San Gabriel, CA, Chavez is heading into his 12th major-league season.

In 415 games (70 starts), Chavez is a career 38-57 with a 4.45 ERA and 1.348 WHIP in 838.0 IP with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Rangers and Cubs.