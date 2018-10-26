The Texas Rangers will give an in-person interview to Windsor, Ont.'s Richard "Stubby" Clapp for their managerial vacancy, reports Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman.

Clapp, 45, is the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate Memphis Redbirds of the Pacific Coast League, winners of the Triple-A National Championship last month.

A second baseman in his playing days, Clapp reached the majors in 2001 with the St. Louis Cardinals, playing 23 games. He also played for the Canadian national team at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and was a gold medalist with Canada at the 2015 Pan-Am Games in Toronto.

Following his retirement, Clapp got into coaching with the Houston Astros organization in 2007, working his way up to manager of their Single-A affiliate, the Tri-Valley ValleyCats in 2011.

He joined the Jays organization in 2013 as the hitting instructor for the High A-ball Dunedin Blue Jays before moving up into the same role the following season with the club's Double-A affiliate New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Clapp jumped to the Redbirds in November 2016, winning back-to-back titles in both years at the helm of the club.

The Rangers fired Jeff Banister last month after four seasons as manager.