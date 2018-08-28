A report surfaced Monday that KHL forward Sergei Shumakov was looking to sign in the NHL after having his contract terminated by CSKA Moscow.

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Rangers can be ruled out of the Shumakov sweepstakes.

Told that Rangers are not going to sign KHL free agent winger Shumakov. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) August 27, 2018

The 25-year-old left winger scored 17 goals and posted career-high 40 points in 47 games with CSKA last season. He added two goals and four points in 11 playoff games.

Prior to joining CSKA Moscow for 2017-18, Shumakov spent six seasons with Novosibirsk Sibir in the KHL. He scored a career-high 20 goals with Novosibirsk in 2015-16.

Igor Eronko of Russian news outlet Sport-Express, who first reported Shumakov's goal to sign in the NHL, mentioned the Washington Capitals as a potential landing spot.