The Toronto Raptors finalizing deal to send Bruno Caboclo to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Malachi Richardson, according to a report by Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Caboclo appeared in 25 games for the Raptors after they made him the 20th overall choice of the 2014 NBA Entry Draft. He averaged 1.1 points and 0.6 rebounds per game and made one start for the franchise.

The Osasco, Brazil native spent the majority of his time with Raptors 905 of the G-League and in 34 games during the 2017-18 season, the 22-year old averaged 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Richardson, the 22nd pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, has played 47 career games for the Kings over two seasons. He has averaged 3.5 points and 0.5 assists over his career.