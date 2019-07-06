Kawhi went with what he wanted all along, to go home

The Toronto Raptors and free agent Stanley Johnson have agreed to a two-year $7.5 million deal with a player option in the second season, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Raptors move fast and bring in a small forward. The ex-Piston and former 8th-overall pick has shown flashes, especially on the defensive end, but hasn't put it all together. He's just 23 and should get an opportunity in Toronto, sans Kawhi/Green. https://t.co/OrayKonMdk — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 6, 2019

The 23-year-old Johnson finished last season with the New Orleans Pelicans after being traded from the Detroit Pistons. He averaged a combined 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game with both the Pelicans and Pistons.

Johnson, who was drafted eighth overall by the Pistons in the 2015 draft out of the Univerisity of Arizona, has served as mostly a reserve player over his previous four seasons in the NBA.