The Toronto Raptors appear to be making a move to help Kawhi Leonard feel more comfortable this season.

According to ESPN, the Raptors are hiring Jeremy Castbeberry from the San Antonio Spurs to their coaching staff. The report adds that Castlberry is a close friend of Leonard, who the Raptors acquired last month.

Castbeberry's relationship with Leonard dates back to high school where the two played together and they were once again teammates at San Diego State University.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency next summer and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports his preference is currently to sign in Los Angeles with either the Lakers or the Clippers.