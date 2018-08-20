The Toronto Raptors have added point guard Kay Felder on a one-year, partially guaranteed deal according to a report by Sam Amick of USA Today.

The Raptors have made a late summer addition, I'm told, adding Kay Felder on a one-year, partially guaranteed deal. The 23-year-old point guard will compete in camp for Toronto's 15th roster spot. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 21, 2018

Felder appeared in two games for the Detroit Pistons and 14 games with the Chicago Bulls last season, averaging 8.8 minutes and 3.6 points per game.

The 23-year-old was selected 54th overall in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

He made his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016-17 and played in 42 games where he averaged 9.2 minutes and 4.0 points per game.