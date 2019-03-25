26m ago
Report: Raps sign Meeks for rest of season
TSN.ca Staff
Nurse: 'If playoffs started tomorrow, I feel good about where we are'
Jodie Meeks is a Toronto Raptor for the rest of the season.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Raptors will bring Meeks back for the remainder of the season.
TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that he was impressive during his 10-day contract, shooting 3-for-8 from beyond the arc in two games. He scored 15 total points over those two appearances and averages 9.3 for his career. He will also be eligible for the playoffs.
Meeks has spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards during his career that began in 2009.
Following their heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets Sunday evening, the Raptors will be back in action Tuesday night as they host the Chicago Bulls.