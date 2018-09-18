Masai on Kawhi: Indications are he is healthy and ‘ready to roll’

The Toronto Raptors and free agent forward Eric Moreland have agreed to a one-year, partially guaranteed deal, reports Michael Scotto of The Athletic.

By adding Moreland, the Raptors now have 20 players on their roster, which is the maximum number that teams are permitted to have prior to the start of the regular season.

Moreland's chances of cracking the Raptors' 15-man regular-season roster will be tough, per TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg, the team is expected to only carry over guard Lorenzo Brown in regards to its players on partially guaranteed deals. That likely leaves Moreland at best battling for the team's last remaining two-way spot, as Toronto is expected to leave one slot open on the 15-man entering the regular-season, according to Lewenberg.

Raptors camp roster stands at 19.

Fully guaranteed (13): Lowry, Leonard, Ibaka, JV, Green, Powell, VanVleet, Miles, Wright, Monroe, Anunoby, Richardson, Siakam.

Partial (1): Brown.

2-way (1): Loyd.

Exhibit 10 (4): Boucher, Felder, Collinsworth, Adel. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 14, 2018

To clarify/reiterate, Raps are only expected to roster 14 early in the season, as they did last year. That should be the 13 guaranteed players + Lorenzo Brown. One of the Exhibit 10 guys will likely get the final 2-way spot (early bet is Boucher), the others could be 905 bound. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 14, 2018

The 26-year-old Moreland, who went undrafted in 2014, made 11 appearances with the Sacramento Kings from 2014-16. He appeared in 66 games last season after signing with the Detroit Pistons. Moreland has averaged 1.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over his career.

The Raptors begin traning camp on Tuesday Sept. 25.