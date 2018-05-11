Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has strong interest in former Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer, according to a report by Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri has strong interest in former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, according to coaching sources. Dwane Casey, meanwhile, is likely to emerge as a contender for one or two of the league's other four vacancies. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 11, 2018

Budenholzer parted ways with the Hawks after five seasons in April, after posting a 213-197 record in charge of the team.

The Hawks made the post season four of the five seasons under Budenholzer, but were last in the East in 2017-18, after a 24-58 season.

Prior to being named head coach with the Hawks, the 48-year-old captured four NBA championships as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.

Budenholzer won the 2014-15 Coach of the Year award.