1h ago
Report: Raptors have interest in Budenholzer
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has strong interest in former Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer, according to a report by Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Budenholzer parted ways with the Hawks after five seasons in April, after posting a 213-197 record in charge of the team.
The Hawks made the post season four of the five seasons under Budenholzer, but were last in the East in 2017-18, after a 24-58 season.
Prior to being named head coach with the Hawks, the 48-year-old captured four NBA championships as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.
Budenholzer won the 2014-15 Coach of the Year award.