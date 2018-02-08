59m ago
Report: Raptors interested in Clippers' Jordan
TSN.ca Staff
Lewenberg: Should be a quiet trade deadline for Raptors
The Toronto Raptors have entered into the DeAndre Jordan trade mix, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.
Stein notes the Raptors would likely need a third team to help facilitate a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Jordan has appeared in 47 games this season for the Clippers and is averaging 11.5 points, 14.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.
The 29-year-old is in his 10th season in the league, all spent with the Clippers who drafted him in the second round, 35th overall of the 2008 NBA Draft.
He has been selected to one All-Star Game.
Jordan can become a free agent at the end of the season, but holds a player option for $24.1 million next season.
He signed a four-year, $87.6 million deal with the Clippers in 2015 after making a verbal agreement to join the Dallas Mavericks.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3pm et.