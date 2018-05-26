The Toronto Raptors have interviewed San Antonio Spurs assistant coaches Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka for the team's vacant head coaching job, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

San Antonio Spurs assistant coaches Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka interviewed with the Toronto Raptors for the franchise's head coaching job on Thursday and Friday, respectively, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 26, 2018

Messina interviewed on Thursday and Udoka had his on Friday, each spending full days with Raptors president Masai Ujiri, says Wojnarowski.

The 58-year-old Messina has interviewed with the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks this spring. Messina had been one of Gregg Popovich's assistants since 2014.

Udoka has received interest from Charlotte and the Orlando Magic. Udoka has coached in San Antonio since 2012 after a seven-year NBA career, including playing four seasons with the Spurs.

The Raptors have already reportedly interviewed current assistant coaches Rex Kalamian and Nick Nurse as well as Raptors 905 head coach Jerry Stackhouse.

Nurse, 50, has been with the Raptors since 2013 and was named D-League Coach of the Year back in 2011. Kalamian has served as an assistant since 2015. The 2017 G-League Coach of the Year, Stackhouse led Raptors 905 to back-to-back finals, winning the title in 2017 and falling to the Austin Spurs in this year's championship.

Toronto originally had their sights on former Atlanta Hawks bench boss Mike Budenholzer, but he decided to take the job with the Bucks.

For the third straight year, the Raptors were eliminated from the playoffs by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, forcing Ujiri to fire longtime coach Dwane Casey.