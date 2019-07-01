What it do bay-beee!? How do teams pitch to Kawhi?

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a three-year, $4.2 million deal with EuroLeague guard Matt Thomas, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

The 24-year-old American spent last season with Valencia Basket of Spain's Liga ACB, who won 2019 EuroCup. Thomas averaged 12.7 points over 23 games last season with Valencia Basket and shot 47.7 per cent from three-point distance.

After a four-year career at Iowa State, Thomas went undrafted in 2017 NBA draft. He spent the 2017-18 season with Liga ACB's Obradoiro CAB before joining Valencia Basket this past season.