56m ago
Report: Raptors sign undrafted F Adel
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed undrafted rookie forward Deng Adel, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic.
Adel was at Minnesota Timberwolves training camp but changed course and will sign a partially guaranteed deal with the Raptors.
The 22-year-old Sudanese player spent the last three years with the Louisville Cardinals where he averaged 15 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.