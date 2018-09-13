The Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed undrafted rookie forward Deng Adel, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic.

Sources: Undrafted Louisville forward Deng Adel changed course from Minnesota training camp and instead will sign a partially guaranteed deal with the Raptors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 13, 2018

Adel was at Minnesota Timberwolves training camp but changed course and will sign a partially guaranteed deal with the Raptors.

The 22-year-old Sudanese player spent the last three years with the Louisville Cardinals where he averaged 15 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.