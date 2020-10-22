2h ago
Report: Bryant to join Ravens practice squad
After two years, Dez Bryant appears to be back in the NFL. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Baltimore Ravens are planning to sign the veteran to their practice squad pending a physical.
TSN.ca Staff
Will Ingram's injury keep him out after the Ravens' bye?
Bryant has not played since the 2017 season and was last on a roster in 2018, when tore his Achilles tendon just two days after signing with the New Orleans Saints.
In 16 games with Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Bryant had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.