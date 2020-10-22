Will Ingram's injury keep him out after the Ravens' bye?

After two years, Dez Bryant appears to be back in the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Baltimore Ravens are planning to sign the veteran to their practice squad pending a physical.

The #Ravens plan to sign veteran WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, source said. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August, so this is more of a check-in. He should land in Baltimore, finally. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

Bryant has not played since the 2017 season and was last on a roster in 2018, when tore his Achilles tendon just two days after signing with the New Orleans Saints.

In 16 games with Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Bryant had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.