Where does Dez go from here?

The Baltimore Ravens seem like a logical fit for free agent Dez Bryant and the team apparently agrees.

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec reports the team is interested in bringing aboard the wide receiver.

Bryant, 29, was released by the Dallas Cowboys after eight seasons last week.

The Ravens were interested in drafting Bryant out of Oklahoma State in 2010, but he was taken with the 24th pick by the Cowboys ahead of Baltimore at No. 25. The Ravens ultimately traded that pick to the Denver Broncos so they could take quarterback Tim Tebow out of Florida.

Remaking the Ravens' receiving corps has been a goal of general manager Ozzie Newsome's this offseason. The team explored a trade for Jarvis Landry before the Miami Dolphins dealt him to the Cleveland Browns and they brought in Eric Decker and Michael Floyd for workouts, met with restricted free agents Willie Snead and Cameron Meredith and made offers for Allen Hurns and Allen Robinson. A deal for Washington Redskins free agent Ryan Grant was reached, but rescinded when he failed his physical with the team.

The Ravens were able to sign Michael Crabtree a day after he was released by the Oakland Raiders.

Zrebiec notes that it's uncertain if the interest is mutual. Bryant said last week that he would relish the opportunity to stay in the NFC East and play the Cowboys twice a season. If that fails, he intends to sign with a team based on need, rather than money.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Bryant appeared in all 16 games a season ago, catching 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. His 12.1 yards per reception was the lowest of his career.

The native of Lufkin, TX had a career-best season in 2014 when he had 1,320 yards on 88 receptions and a league-leading 16 touchdowns.