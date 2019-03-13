Earl Thomas is heading to Charm City.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the former Legion of Boom member has signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Seahawks’ S Earl Thomas intends to sign a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Baltimore Ravens, league source tells ESPN. Deal includes $22 million in first nine months. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

The deal comes with $32 million guaranteed.

A three-time All-Pro, Thomas was limited to only four games this past season with the Seattle Seahawks after incurring a leg fracture during a Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Being carted off the field, Thomas infamously gave the middle finger to the Seattle sidelines, ending a year of acrimony that included holding out of training camp wishing to renegotiate his contract and only returning to the team ahead of Week 1, as well as openly flirting with the Dallas Cowboys, his hometown team.

In 125 games over nine seasons with the Seahawks, Thomas had nine interceptions and three of them returned for a touchdown.

The 29-year-old Thomas formed a formidable secondary alongside Richard Sherman, Byron Maxwell, Brandon Browner and Kam Chancellor that took the Seahawks to two Super Bowls and victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.