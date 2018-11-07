Atkins says he could be close to making a move within a week

The Tampa Bay Rays are in the process of acquiring catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Mallex Smith according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Source confirms #Rays are in agreement with #Mariners on Zunino trade, pending a medical review. Per @RyanDivish, deal is Zunino and Guillermo Heredia to Rays for Mallex Smith. TB had acquired Smith from SEA as part of Drew Smyly trade in Jan. 2017. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 8, 2018

Rosenthal notes the deal is pending a medical review and has not yet been officially announced.

The Rays originally acquired Smith from the Mariners as part of the Drew Smyly trade in January of 2016. Now, he's headed back to the Pacific Northwest.

In 141 games last season, Smith hit .296 and added 40 stolen bases. Zunino hit 20 home runs -- an impressive total for a catcher -- but slashed just .201/.259/.410.

Multiple reports from the last few days had the Rays as being in the market for a catcher.