44m ago
Report: Rays getting Zunino from Mariners
TSN.ca Staff
Atkins says he could be close to making a move within a week
The Tampa Bay Rays are in the process of acquiring catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Mallex Smith according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Rosenthal notes the deal is pending a medical review and has not yet been officially announced.
The Rays originally acquired Smith from the Mariners as part of the Drew Smyly trade in January of 2016. Now, he's headed back to the Pacific Northwest.
In 141 games last season, Smith hit .296 and added 40 stolen bases. Zunino hit 20 home runs -- an impressive total for a catcher -- but slashed just .201/.259/.410.
Multiple reports from the last few days had the Rays as being in the market for a catcher.