Cross one of the top free agent pitchers off the board.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Charlie Morton has agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yahoo's Jeff Passan reports that the deal includes a third-year option that would offer the Rays cost certainty if Morton were to miss significant time with an injury. Passan writes that the third-year option could be as low as $1 million if he misses significant time due to injury over the first two seasons and as much as $15 million if healthy.

Morton, 35, will join a Tampa rotation that includes Cy Young winner Blake Snell and hard-throwing right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

In 167.0 innings last season with the Houston Astros, Morton went 15-3 with an earned run average of 3.13 and a WHIP of 1.16. The 35-year-old was named to the All-Star Team for the first time in his career last season.

Prior to his time in Houston, Morton spent seven years with the Pittsburgh Pirates and one season each with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

According to Passan, Morton might not be the end of the Rays' plans this off-season. He notes that slugger Nelson Cruz fits with the Rays' lefty-heavy lineup (Kevin Kiermaier, Austin Meadows, Joey Wendle and Jake Bauers) and need for power which could cause Tampa to view the 38-year-old as a short-term, high-impact candidate.