Dustin McGowan is coming back to the American League East in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

The deal is for a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Last season, McGowan went 8-2 for the Miami Marlins with an ERA of 4.75 in 77.2 innings.

McGowan was drafted by the Blue Jays with the No. 33 pick in the 2000 MLB Draft and was with the organization until 2014. His best season came in 2007 when he went 12-10 with a 4.08 ERA over 169.2 innings.

After a 6-7 2008 season, McGowan dealt with injuries and would not pitch again until 2011 because of shoulder and knee injuries.

The Rays finished the season at 80-82, good for third in the AL East.