The Tampa Bay Rays have signed veteran starting pitcher Michael Wacha, according to a report from Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

UPDATE: #Rays in agreement with Wacha; 1-year, $3M deal — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) December 18, 2020

The deal is for one year and $3 million, according to the report.

The 29-year-old spent last season with the New York Mets after spending the first seven years of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In eight games with seven starts in the shortened season last year, Wacha was 1-4 with a 6.62 earned run average and 37 strikeouts in 34 innings.

Wacha had a 3.91 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over his seven seasons with the Cardinals.

