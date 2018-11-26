Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III was diagnosed with a grade two MCL sprain and will be out a few weeks according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

#Chargers star RB Melvin Gordon was diagnosed with a grade 2 MCL sprain suffered in yesterday’s blowout win, sources say. He had his MRI last night. Gordon is out the next few weeks, but should be back before the end of the regular season if all goes well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2018

He had an MRI Sunday night and could return before the end of the regular season if all goes well.

Gordon suffered the injury during Sunday's lopsided win over the Arizona Cardinals after taking a hard hit in the third quarter. He stayed down for a while before being helped off the field by the training staff. Los Angeles went on to win the game 45-10 despite the Cardinals jumping out to an early 10-0 lead.

"Hopefully what happened is not serious. His durability has been pretty good this season," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said of Gordon after the game.

Prior to his injury, he had 10 carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He entered Week 12 as the sixth leading rusher in the league.

Gordon's absence should mean more reps for rookie rusher Justin Jackson and sophomore Austin Ekeler, who combined for 92 yards on the ground against the Cardinals.

Following Sunday's win, the Chargers (8-3) will be back in action next week in Pittsburgh against the Steelers (7-3-1) on Sunday Night Football.