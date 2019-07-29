Gareth Bale won't be headed to the Chinese Super League after all.

The BBC's David Ornstein reports that Real Madrid has pulled out of the 30-year-old Wales international's sale to Jiangsu Suning with Bale now expected to remain at the Bernabeu.

Bale was expected to sign a three-year deal with the club worth a reported £1 million per week.

The turnaround comes on the heels of Real manager Zinedine Zidane indicating last week that Bale's transfer would be "best for everyone."

A native of Cardiff, Bale joined Real in 2013 in a then-world record £85 million transfer from Tottenham Hotspur. He has three years remaining on his current deal with the club.

In six seasons with Real, Bale has won 13 trophies including a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and four Champions League crowns.

He made 42 appearances for the club last season across all competitions, scoring 14 times.