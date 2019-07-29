1h ago
Report: Real nixes Bale's move to China
Gareth Bale won't be headed to the Chinese Super League after all. The BBC's David Ornstein reports that Real Madrid has pulled out of the 30-year-old Wales international's sale to Jiangsu Suning with Bale now expected to remain at the Bernabeu.
Bale was expected to sign a three-year deal with the club worth a reported £1 million per week.
The turnaround comes on the heels of Real manager Zinedine Zidane indicating last week that Bale's transfer would be "best for everyone."
A native of Cardiff, Bale joined Real in 2013 in a then-world record £85 million transfer from Tottenham Hotspur. He has three years remaining on his current deal with the club.
In six seasons with Real, Bale has won 13 trophies including a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and four Champions League crowns.
He made 42 appearances for the club last season across all competitions, scoring 14 times.