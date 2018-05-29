Former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Adam Lind has agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox, according to Evan Drellich of NBC Boston.

Lind is expected to report to Triple-A Pawtucket.

The 34-year-old has already been signed to minor league deals and released twice by the New York Yankees this season.

Lind spent last season with the Washington Nationals and in 116 games hit 14 homers with 59 RBI and a .303 batting average.

The Muncie, Ind., native has also appeared with the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners along with the Blue Jays, who drafted him in the third round of the 2004 MLB Amateur Draft.

He has 200 career homers and 723 RBI with a .272 average over 12 seasons.