The Boston Red Sox have made an offer to free agent outfielder J.D. Martinez in the range of five years and $100 million according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Martinez is one of the top free agents on the market but multiple reports indicate he hasn't received the kind of demand that he and agent Scott Boras expected coming into the off-season. ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reported in November that Boras was seeking an offer in the $200 million range for his client.

In addition to Martinez, other high-profile free agents like Eric Hosmer, Jake Arrieta, Yu Darvish and Mike Moustakas are all still unsigned. Other than re-signing first baseman Mitch Moreland to a two-year deal, the Red Sox have been largely inactive in free agency so far this winter.

The 30-year-old hit 45 home runs and drove in 104 runs last year which were both a career high. Martinez was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks from the Detroit Tigers in July for a trio of prospects. Following the trade, he hit 29 home runs in 62 games.

Since designated hitter David Ortiz retired, Boston has struggled to replace his power bat in the lineup. Last season, the Red Sox were last in the American League with a total of 168 home runs. The season before, they led all of baseball with 208.

In seven big league season, Martinez has 152 home runs and a career OPS of .857.