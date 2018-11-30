Baseball's fastest man is in need of a new team.

The Athletic's C. Trent Rosencrans reports the Cincinnati Reds will not tender outfielder Billy Hamilton a contract ahead of Friday's 8pm deadline.

Hamilton, 26, hit .236 with four home runs and 29 runs batted in in 153 games last season with an OPS of .626.

Last season was the first in five years that Hamilton didn't break the 50-stolen base plateau, finishing with 34, the lowest total in any of the five full seasons he's played in the majors.

A career .245 hitter, Hamilton has 277 career stolen bases over six years with the Reds.

Hamilton was in his third and final year of arbitration. He made $4.6 million last season.