A week after Josh McDaniels turned the Indianapolis Colts, the team appears to have found their next head coach.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has agreed to a five-year contract to become the Colts' head man on the sidelines, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The deal is in the process of being finalized.

Frank Reich will be the Colts’ new coach. Five-year deal with the team has been agreed to and about to be finalized, source says. @espn reported earlier he was the fave. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 11, 2018

ESPN first reported earlier Sunday that Reich was the favourite for the job.

Reich has been the Eagles offensive coordinator the past two seasons, and spent two years in the same capacity with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 56-year-old was with the Colts from 2006 to 2011, first as an intern and then as an offensive assistant.

Reich's Eagles of course won the Super Bowl LII over McDaniels' Patriots.