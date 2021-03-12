The man who orchestrated Sheffield United's remarkable return to the Premier League is set to depart the Blades just as the team is set to depart the top flight itself.

According to multiple reports, the club is set to sack Chris Wilder after five seasons in charge and rumours of a rift between Wilder and club ownership.

Sheffield currently sits last in the table on 14 points with 10 matches remaining and 13 points from safety.

A former Blade in his playing days, Wilder led Sheffield from League One to the Championship and ultimately to the Premier League as Championship runners-up in 2019.

Last season, in Sheffield's return to the Premier League for the first time since 2007, the Blades thrived, claiming wins over Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur en route to a surprise ninth-place finish.

But the bottom has fallen out on the Blades this season. To date, the team has managed just four wins to date with their first win coming in their 18th match of the season. In the 29-year history of the Premier League, only six teams have managed to earn fewer points at this juncture. At this point last season, the Blades had 43 points, which would put them level on points with eighth-place Liverpool.

Sheffield is set to return to action on Sunday with a visit to third-place Leicester City.